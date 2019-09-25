Boris Johnson has told MPs the Supreme Court was "wrong to pronounce on a political question at a time of great national controversy".

The UK's highest court ruled Mr Johnson's decision to suspend Parliament was unlawful - prompting opposition calls for him to resign.

The PM was forced to cut short his visit to the UN in New York to explain his legal defeat to the Commons.

Mr Johnson repeated his call for Labour to grant him a general election.

Labour and the SNP have refused to do that until a no-deal Brexit has been taken off the table.

The PM said: "It would be a curious state of affairs indeed if Her Majesty's Loyal Opposition had every faith in the government of the day.

"So if the party opposite does not in fact have confidence in the government, they will have a chance to prove it.

"They have until the House rises today to table a motion of no confidence in the government, and we can have that vote tomorrow.

"Or if any of the other smaller parties fancy a go, table the motion, we'll give you time for that vote.

"Will they have the courage to act or will they refuse to take responsibility yet again and do nothing but delay?"

Attorney General Geoffrey Cox earlier faced questions about the advice he gave the PM indicating the five-week suspension would be within the law.

Mr Cox said he respected the Supreme Court's decision, but launched a blistering attack on MPs for being "too cowardly" to hold an election, adding: "This Parliament is dead."

The attorney general was branded a "disgrace" by one MP, while another said he was "horrified" at his language, in angry scenes.

The SNP's Joanna Cherry - who was one of the lawyers who led the court challenge against the suspension or "prorogation" - said Mr Cox was being "offered up as a fall guy for the government's plans" and urged him to publish the advice he gave.