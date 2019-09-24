Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Jeremy Corbyn: "I invite Boris Johnson to consider his position"

Jeremy Corbyn is leading calls for Boris Johnson to resign after the Supreme Court ruled the PM's decision to suspend Parliament was unlawful.

The Labour leader said Mr Johnson should "consider his position" in a short statement to the party's conference in Brighton.

The SNP's Ian Blackford, speaking outside the High Court, said: "Boris Johnson must resign immediately."

Downing Street has said it is "currently processing the verdict".

Mr Johnson suspended - or prorogued - Parliament for five weeks earlier this month, but the court said it was wrong to stop MPs carrying out their duties in the run-up to Brexit on 31 October.

The PM has promised the UK will leave on that date, with or without a deal with the EU.

Supreme Court president Lady Hale said "the effect on the fundamentals of democracy was extreme" and the government had provided no justification for it.

MPs are demanding that Parliament resume sitting as soon as possible.

Mr Corbyn told activists at Labour's annual conference Mr Johnson would become "the shortest-serving prime minister there has ever been" if he resigned.

He added: "So, obey the law, take no-deal [Brexit] off the table and have an election to elect a government that respects democracy, that respects the rule of law and brings power back to the people - not usurps it in the way that Boris Johnson has done."

The Labour leader said he would be in touch with the Commons Speaker immediately to demand that Parliament be recalled.

At the end of Mr Corbyn's short statement, Labour delegates chanted "Johnson out".

Media caption Supreme Court ruling on Parliament suspension

There were emotional scenes outside the High Court in London as opposition MPs and campaigners hailed the court's unanimous verdict.

The SNP's Joanna Cherry, who pursued the case through the Scottish courts, said Mr Johnson's position as prime minister was "untenable".

"This is an absolutely momentous decision. There is nothing to stop us - Members of Parliament - resuming immediately the important job of scrutinising this minority Tory government as we hurtle towards Brexit."

Green Party MP Caroline Lucas said: "Johnson must go and we must get back to work."

Businesswoman and campaigner Gina Miller, who challenged Mr Johnson's prorogation in the High Court, said the prime minister was not above the law.

She added: "This prime minister must open the doors of Parliament tomorrow.

"MPs must get back and be brave and bold in holding this unscrupulous government to account."

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage described the prime minister's decision to suspend Parliament as "the worst political decision ever" following the Supreme Court defeat.

He called for Mr Johnson's chief adviser, Dominic Cummings, to quit.