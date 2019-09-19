Image copyright AFP/Getty Images

Confidential documents that "reflect the ideas the UK has put forward" on Brexit have been shared with the EU, the UK government says.

A statement said it will table "formal written solutions when we are ready" and not to an "artificial deadline".

It comes after Finland's prime minister said Boris Johnson has 12 days to set out his Brexit plans to the EU.

The European Commission said documents had been received and technical talks will now take place.

The commission's chief spokesperson Mina Andreeva also confirmed there will be talks at a political level at a meeting on Friday between the EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier and Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay.

The technical discussions will be on some aspects of rules relating to customs, manufactured goods, sanitary and phytosanitary - which relates to the health of plants, she said.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he wants to leave the EU, preferably with a deal, on 31 October and has urged the EU to scrap the backstop in the withdrawal agreement.

The backstop is the controversial policy aimed at preventing the return of a hard border on the island of Ireland and it has been a key sticking point in former PM Theresa May's Brexit deal.

The EU has asked for alternative suggestions and had criticised the UK for not putting any plans in writing.

A UK government statement said: "We have now shared in written form a series of confidential technical non-papers which reflect the ideas the UK has been putting forward.

"We will table formal written solutions when we are ready, not according to an artificial deadline, and when the EU is clear that it will engage constructively on them as a replacement for the backstop."