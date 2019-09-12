Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Boris Johnson says he did not lie to the Queen

Boris Johnson has denied lying to the Queen over the advice he gave her over the five-week suspension of Parliament.

The prime minister was speaking after Scotland's highest civil court ruled on Wednesday the shutdown was unlawful.

Asked whether he had lied to the monarch about his reasons for the suspension, he replied: "Absolutely not."

He added: "The High Court in England plainly agrees with us, but the Supreme Court will have to decide."

Labour has said it is "more important than ever" that Parliament is recalled after the government published its no-deal Brexit assessment.

The Yellowhammer document - published on Wednesday after MPs forced its release - warned of food and fuel shortages in a no-deal scenario.

But Mr Johnson insisted the UK "will be ready" to leave the EU by the current 31 October deadline without an agreement "if we have to".

"What you're looking at here is just the sensible preparations - the worst-case scenario - that you'd expect any government to do," he said.

"In reality we will certainly be ready for a no-deal Brexit if we have to do it and I stress again that's not where we intend to end up."

The current five week suspension of Parliament, a process known as proroguing, started in the early hours of Tuesday.

MPs are not scheduled to return to Parliament until 14 October, when there will be a Queen's Speech outlining Mr Johnson's legislative plans.