Parliament suspension: Government refuses to publish No 10 communications
- 11 September 2019
The government is refusing to publish details of communications between No 10 aides about Parliament's suspension, despite MPs voting for their release.
Cabinet minister Michael Gove said the MPs' request was "unprecedented, inappropriate and disproportionate".
He said the nine advisers concerned, including Boris Johnson's controversial aide Dominic Cummings, would have "no right to reply".
To go ahead would "offend against basic principles of fairness", he said.