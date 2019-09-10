The government has failed for a second time to get MPs to agree to an early general election.

The motion needed the support of two-thirds of all MPs, but only 293 supported holding an election. Forty-six members voted against and 303 did not vote.

To find out how your MP voted, use the look-up below.

Data from Commons Votes Services.

The government needed the support of 434 MPs in order to call a snap election.

Earlier on Monday evening MPs voted to force ministers to publish correspondence about suspending Parliament, and no-deal Brexit planning papers. The motion passed by 311 to 302, a majority of nine.