Brexit: Did your MP vote for a snap election?
- 10 September 2019
The government has failed for a second time to get MPs to agree to an early general election.
The motion needed the support of two-thirds of all MPs, but only 293 supported holding an election. Forty-six members voted against and 303 did not vote.
To find out how your MP voted, use the look-up below.
Did your MP vote in favour of allowing the government to suspend Parliament in order to secure Brexit on 30 October?
The government needed the support of 434 MPs in order to call a snap election.
Earlier on Monday evening MPs voted to force ministers to publish correspondence about suspending Parliament, and no-deal Brexit planning papers. The motion passed by 311 to 302, a majority of nine.