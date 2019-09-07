Amber Rudd quits cabinet and Conservative party

Amber Rudd has quit the cabinet and Conservative Party saying she cannot "stand by" while "loyal moderate Conservatives are expelled".

The work and pensions secretary said she no longer believed leaving the EU with a deal was the government's "main objective".

She described the sacking of 21 Tory MPs on Tuesday as an "assault on decency and democracy".

The MP for Hastings and Rye supported Remain in 2016 referendum.

