Former Labour MP Chuka Umunna will fight the Cities of London and Westminster parliamentary seat for the Lib Dems at the next general election.

Mr Umunna has represented the south London seat of Streatham since 2010.

But he has now been adopted as the Lib Dems' candidate for the capital's most central constituency, which includes London's financial district.

The Lib Dems came third in 2017 with 4,270 votes. The Tories won with a 3,148 majority, with Labour in second.

The Conservatives have held the seat since its creation in 1950 but the Lib Dems are hopeful of a strong showing in an area which voted overwhelmingly to remain in the EU in 2016.

In May's European Parliament election, it is estimated that the Lib Dems won in the constituency by a clear margin.

Former Foreign Office minister Mark Field, who has represented Cities of London and Westminster since 2001, is standing again for the Conservatives.

Mr Umunna helped found the Change UK party after he quit Labour in February.

But he left after its poor showing in the European Parliament elections and subsequently joined the Lib Dems.

Announcing the news of his target seat on Twitter, Mr Umunna said he "relished" the fight ahead.

I'm delighted to have been appointed as the @LibDems candidate for the Cities of London & Westminster. I relish the prospect of ensuring the constituency – which is a global symbol for open, liberal values– is represented by a party and an MP who will be true to those values. — Chuka Umunna (@ChukaUmunna) September 6, 2019

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is pushing for an early election in 15 October but the opposition parties, including the Lib Dems, voted against the move on Wednesday.

The party says it wants an election as soon as possible but only once it is guaranteed that the UK will not leave the EU on 31 October without a deal.