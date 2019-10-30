Which MPs are standing down at the election?

The general election date is set and most MPs are entering campaign mode. Others, however, are clearing out their desk for the last time.

The House of Commons will lose more than 750 years of parliamentary experience with more than 50 incumbents preparing to stand down - and there may be more to come.

Here are the ones we know about so far:

Independents

Ken Clarke, is the longest serving MP in the House of Commons, known as the father of the house, having served his Rushcliffe constituency for almost half a century.

A long-time supporter of the UK's membership of the EU, he was expelled from the Conservative Party by Boris Johnson, after he rebelled against the government over Brexit.

Mr Clarke ran three times for Conservative leader

Sir Oliver Letwin, the former Conservative minister and West Dorset MP , who was recently at the forefront of Parliamentary attempts to delay Brexit.

Former Education Secretary and Brexit rebel Justine Greening (Putney), who said she can "achieve more positive change outside Parliament" and will now focus specifically on improving social mobility.

Greening represents Putney which voted overwhelmingly to remain in the EU referendum

One-time Conservative leadership candidate and walking enthusiast Rory Stewart (Penrith and the Border), who is focusing on trying to beat Sadiq Khan in next year's London mayoral election, as an independent candidate.

Former Home, and Work and Pensions, Secretary Amber Rudd, MP for the ultra-marginal Hastings and Rye seat, who resigned from the cabinet and surrendered the Tory whip over Brexit in September. She was not among those who had the whip restored by the PM on Tuesday.

Guto Bebb (Aberconwy), another Brexit rebel kept out in the cold by Boris Johnson - and so unable to stand as a Conservative candidate.

Conservatives

Claire Perry (Devizes), a former energy minister and president of COP26, a UN climate change conference.

Sir Nicholas Soames (Mid Sussex), grandson of wartime leader Sir Winston Churchill, who was among those kicked out of the party by Boris Johnson over his opposition to a no-deal Brexit.

He has now been welcomed back into the fold, but is standing down.

Readmitted rebels Alistair Burt (North East Bedfordshire), Richard Harrington (Watford), Richard Benyon (Newbury).

Famous family: Sir Nicholas Soames with his grandfather Sir Winston Churchill

Former Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon who has been the MP for Sevenoaks since 1997 and before that MP for Darlington.

Former miner - and former minister - who has been in Parliament for 33 years - Sir Patrick McLoughlin (Derbyshire Dales).

This morning, I am announcing my intention to retire as the Member of Parliament for Derbyshire Dales at the forthcoming General Election — Patrick McLoughlin (@Patrick4Dales) October 30, 2019

Dame Caroline Spelman (Meriden), who cited "the intensity of abuse arising out of Brexit" in her resignation statement.

Jo Johnson (Orpington), the PM's brother, who resigned from the cabinet over Brexit.

Joseph Johnson resigned as business minister last week

Other Tory MPs leaving the green benches will be:

Labour

Of the Labour MPs who have announced their intention to step aside, a good number are either Brexiteers or against a second referendum.

Jim Fitzparick (Poplar and Limehouse) and Sir Kevin Barron (Rother Valley) have all voted for Theresa May's Brexit deal at some stage. Veteran trade unionist Ronnie Campbell (Blyth Valley) and Kate Hoey (Vauxhall) backed leave in the 2016 referendum. John Mann (Bassetlaw) has already left and now sits in the House of Lords.

Ex-shadow justice minister Gloria De Piero (Ashfield), who expressed concern over the "lack of tolerance for different viewpoints" within her party in her resignation speech.

Tonight I thanked local Labour members for enabling me to serve the people of Ashfield for 9 yrs. I will continue to give the job 💯 but I won't be the Labour candidate at the next election. Thank u for giving me the opportunity to serve. It's been the greatest honour of my life. — Gloria De Piero (@GloriaDePiero) July 19, 2019

One-time leadership challenger Owen Smith (Pontypridd).

Ann Clwyd (Cynon Valley), who at 82 is the oldest woman to sit in the House of Commons.

Louise Ellman (Liverpool Riverside) - who quit Labour over anti-Semitism within the party - and Joan Ryan, now of Change UK (Enfield North).

Other Labour MPs stepping down are:

Liberal Democrats

Vince Cable was the second politician to appear on the BBC's Strictly Come Dancing

Former party leader - and cabinet minister in the coalition government - Sir Vince Cable (Twickenham).

Former coalition government minister Sir Norman Lamb (North Norfolk), who is leaving Westminster to focus on setting up a fund for people with mental health issues and learning disabilities.

Former Conservative and Change UK MP Heidi Allen (Cambridgeshire South), who only joined the Lib Dems a few weeks ago, said she had suffered "utterly dehumanising abuse" as an MP in a letter to her constituents announcing her future intentions.

The Speaker

In addition to being the House of Commons referee, former Conservative John Bercow is the MP for Buckingham, which he has represented since 1997.

Before he announced his decision to step down, the Conservative Party said it intended to break convention and run a candidate against him at the next election.