Image copyright AFP/ Getty Images Image caption Luciana Berger talking to Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson in August

Former Labour MP Luciana Berger has joined the Liberal Democrats, saying the party is "unequivocal in wanting to stop Brexit".

She said leader Jo Swinson had offered "a vital, positive alternative" to Labour and the Conservatives.

Ms Berger left Labour in protest at the handling of anti-Semitism allegations.

Along with six other MPs she formed Change UK, but left after disappointing results in European elections earlier this year.

Lib Dem Leader Jo Swinson said she was "delighted" to welcome Ms Berger to the party.

"We're thrilled to add her perspective, expertise and skills to our ever-growing parliamentary team," she said.

Luciana Berger is the fourth MP in three months to join the Liberal Democrats - who now have 16 MPs in Parliament.

On Tuesday, Conservative Phillip Lee defected to the party accusing the government of "pursuing a damaging Brexit in unprincipled ways", putting lives and livelihoods at risk.

Ex-Change UK MPs Chuka Umunna and Sarah Wollaston have also joined the party.