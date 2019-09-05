The government has said a bill to stop a no-deal Brexit will complete its passage through the Lords on Friday.

The proposed legislation was passed by MPs on Tuesday, inflicting a defeat on Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

There were fears pro-Brexit peers could deliberately hold up the bill so it could not get royal assent before Parliament is prorogued next week.

But the Conservative chief whip in the Lords, announced a breakthrough in the early hours after talks with Labour.

Lord Ashton of Hyde said all stages of the bill would be completed in the Lords by 1700 BST on Friday.

He added that the Commons chief whip had also given a commitment that MPs will consider any Lord amendments on Monday and that the government intends that the "bill will be ready to be present for Royal Assent".

Baroness Smith, Labour leader in the House of Lords, confirmed the opposition supported the move, and said she hoped there would be "no further frustrations" of the bill as it goes through all its stages on Friday.

"It has been quite a night. It has been a long debate - and I am grateful to the noble Lords who have stayed the course - it shows the importance of the work we do and the issue we are debating," she said.

"I am grateful that we are now able to confirm that we will be able to complete all stages of the bill in a time honoured way by 5pm Friday."