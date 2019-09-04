MPs have voted for a bill aimed at blocking a no-deal Brexit, the vote was won by 327 to 299.

The bill would force Prime Minister Boris Johnson to ask the European Union for a delay to Brexit to prevent the UK's departure without a deal.

To find out how your MP voted, use the look-up below.

Did your MP vote in favour of allowing the government to suspend Parliament in order to secure Brexit on 30 October?

Data from Commons Votes Services.

Conservative MP Dame Caroline Spelman voted alongside the Conservative rebels who were expelled on Tuesday for voting against the government, while Brexiteer Kate Hoey was the only Labour member to vote with the government.

The measure must now be approved by the House of Lords. If peers pass the bill it could postpone the UK's departure from the European Union until 31 January 2020, if by 19 October this year MPs have not approved a new deal or voted in favour of a no-deal exit.

During the debate on the bill it was amended, so that during a Brexit extension Parliament has to vote on a version of the former prime minister Theresa May's withdrawal agreement.