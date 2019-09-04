Image copyright UK Parliament

Boris Johnson is calling on MPs to back his plan to hold an early general election on 15 October.

The PM has laid a motion in the Commons to secure the poll. To succeed, it needs the support of two-thirds of MPs.

But Labour, the SNP and the Liberal Democrats have said they will not vote in favour.

It comes after MPs backed a bill to block a no-deal Brexit if the PM hasn't agreed a plan with the EU ahead of the 31 October deadline.

Mr Johnson dubbed it a "surrender bill" that would "cut his legs off" for negotiations on a new deal, minus the controversial backstop.

But the bill passed all its stages in the Commons in one day, with the support of most opposition parties and Tory rebels, as they tried to push it through ahead of Parliament being suspended next week.

It will now go to the Lords for approval.

Peers are currently debating a business motion on how to move forward with the bill on Thursday - but pro-Brexit MPs have laid down over 100 amendments to derail its progress.

The PM warned on Tuesday that he would return to the Commons with a motion for an election under the Fixed Term Parliaments Act if the bill got to this stage.

Speaking as he introduced the motion, Mr Johnson said the bill approved to block a no-deal "hands control to Brussels", and "scuppers any serious negotiations".

He said it would force him to "surrender" to the EU, adding: "I refuse to do this and it is clear there is only one way forward for the country.

"In my view, and in the view of this government, there must now be an election on Tuesday 15 October."

But Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said Mr Johnson's offer of an election was "a bit like an offer of an apple to Snow White from the Wicked Queen... offering the poison of a no deal".

He added: "Let this bill [to block a no deal] pass and gain Royal Assent, then we will back an election so we do not crash out."

Earlier, Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer told Labour MPs the leadership would not back an election until a Brexit delay had been agreed with the EU - making the 15 October proposal impossible.

But the First Minister of Scotland and leader of the SNP, Nicola Sturgeon, tweeted that the opposition parties must "seek to force [an] election" after the bill becomes law but before Parliament is suspended.

She added: "It's starting to feel like Labour doesn't want an election at all and leaving this PM in place knowing he'll try every trick in book to get what he wants would be irresponsible."