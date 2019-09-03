Image copyright UK Parliament

Tory rebels and opposition MPs have cleared the first hurdle in their attempt to pass a law designed to prevent a no-deal Brexit.

Commons Speaker John Bercow granted them a debate and a vote on taking control of the Commons agenda.

If successful, they would be able to bring forward a bill seeking to delay the UK's exit date beyond 31 October.

No 10 officials have warned the prime minister will push for an election if they succeed.

The debate - granted under a Commons rule to allow urgent discussion - can last up to three hours, with the main vote expected about 22.00 BST.

Earlier, Conservative MP Phillip Lee defected to the Liberal Democrats ahead of the Commons showdown.

His defection means Boris Johnson no longer has a working majority.

In a letter to the prime minister, Dr Lee said Brexit divisions had "sadly transformed this once great party into something more akin to a narrow faction in which one's Conservatism is measured by how recklessly one wants to leave the European Union".

'Last opportunity'

More than 10 Conservative MPs rose to their feet in support of the emergency debate application, moved by colleague Sir Oliver Letwin.

MPs are asked to stand to show their support if there are audible objections in the Commons chamber.

Opening the debate, Sir Oliver said this week would be the last for Parliament to block a no-deal exit, before it was due to be suspended next week.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn urged MPs to support the move, arguing it would be the "last opportunity" for Parliament to block a no deal.

"If don't take action today, we may not get another chance," he said, adding the government had set the country on a "destructive" course.

But Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg criticised the Speaker's decision to allow a vote on the debate, arguing it was "constitutionally irregular".

Last-ditch efforts to get the Tory rebels on side have been taking place, but there are thought to be about 15 who have not been won over.

The government had hoped the threat of an election - and of deselection and expulsion from the party - would be enough to bring them into line.