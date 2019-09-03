MPs have voted to take control of parliamentary business, in a blow to Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The vote was won by 328 to 301. Twenty-one Conservative MPs voted for the motion, defying their own party.

To find out how your MP voted, use the look-up below.

Please upgrade your browser to view this interactive Did your MP vote in favour of allowing the government to suspend Parliament in order to secure Brexit on 30 October? Enter a postcode, or the name or constituency of your MP Seat vacant

Click here if you cannot see the look-up. Data from Commons Votes Services.

The vote gives MPs the chance to introduce a law postponing the UK's departure from the European Union until 31 January, if by 19 October MPs have not approved a new deal or voted in favour of a no-deal exit.