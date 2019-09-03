No 10 is facing a rebellion by senior Conservative MPs over plans to effectively block the UK leaving the EU without a deal on 31 October.

More than a dozen Tories could potentially back a motion later paving the way for legislation to delay Brexit until January 2020 unless Parliament has agreed a new withdrawal agreement by 19 October, or agrees to a no-deal exit.

The ringleaders of the rebellion, who held talks with Boris Johnson earlier, were senior figures in Theresa May's and David Cameron's governments.

Philip Hammond

The former chancellor has reportedly been co-ordinating the rebels' efforts.

He told the BBC he believed the group "had the numbers" to defeat the government, insisting the move was not simply designed to block a no-deal exit but also to give Parliament proper time to scrutinise and implement any new deal agreed.

The 63-year-old voted for Theresa May's Brexit agreement three times, but has become a bogey figure for many Tory Brexiteers. They believe he has consistently exaggerated the economic risks of Brexit and sought to frustrate planning for no deal while in charge of the Treasury.

The Runnymede and Weybridge MP has said he will vigorously contest any attempt to deselect him as a candidate in the next election, potentially through legal action. That threat has been issued by the Conservative whips office in an attempt to bring would-be rebels into line.

David Gauke

Theresa May's former justice secretary is another key figure - so much so that he and his anti-no-deal associates have been dubbed the "Gaukeward squad".

The 48-year old former solicitor - who was George Osborne's number two at the Treasury in pre-referendum days - has said a no-deal exit would be a "big mistake" for the UK and he would not be "complicit" in something which would see people lose their jobs.

The South West Hertfordshire MP faced calls earlier this year from some activists in his constituency to deselect him.

Confronted with the same threat now from No 10, he said he was prepared to put the national interest ahead of his own future career prospects by voting against the government. He said he believed Downing Street wanted to carry out a "purge" of dissenting voices.

Dominic Grieve

Unlike Mr Hammond and Mr Gauke, Mr Grieve has been a frequent and high-profile rebel over Brexit during the past two years - opposing Theresa May's withdrawal deal three times.

The former attorney general is a strong supporter of another referendum on the UK's future in Europe, with the option to remain.

The 63-year-old says he regards a no-deal exit as "unacceptable" and will always vote against it - even if his career takes a hit.

The Beaconsfield MP has said he wants to fight the next election as a Conservative but being deselected is a price he is willing to pay.

Earlier this year, he lost a vote of no confidence by local Conservatives following a "robust discussion" about Brexit.

Ken Clarke

Another former chancellor, Mr Clarke is the most strongly Europhile member of his party and has long been out of step with its views on Europe.

He opposed the 2016 Brexit referendum and was the only Tory MP to vote against triggering the Article 50 process for leaving the EU.

He has gone as far as to suggest he would vote against the government in a vote of no confidence in order to stop a no-deal exit.

The 79-year old has previously suggested he might stand down as MP for Rushcliffe at the next election.

Oliver Letwin

The ex-cabinet minister was a ringleader in attempts by MPs in April to hammer out a Brexit compromise by seizing control of the parliamentary timetable.

He also spearheaded a cross-party bill which would have compelled Theresa May to seek a Brexit extension earlier this year, and will be the one to make the application to the Commons Speaker for an emergency debate later.

A consummate Westminster insider, he is a leading "soft Brexiteer" who believes the referendum result must be honoured while maintaining close economic links with Europe.

The West Dorset MP has said he will not contest the next general election.

Justine Greening

The former education secretary announced on Tuesday she would stand down as MP for the overwhelmingly pro-Remain constituency of Putney in south-west London whenever the next election comes.

She warned that Parliament's ability to be a force for change, particularly in terms of improving social mobility, was being compromised by "Brexit myopia".

She voted three times against Theresa May's Brexit agreement, saying it neither delivered on the promises made to Leave voters or gave younger Remain voters anything.

Warning her party was morphing into The Brexit Party, she said she would support legislation to keep all Brexit "options on the table" and to ensure Parliament has a real say in the outcome.

Rory Stewart

The former international development secretary quit the cabinet when Boris Johnson took power, having accused him during the Conservative leadership election of not being straight about his no-deal views.

Over the weekend, Mr Stewart said an "extreme" no-deal exit was now "very likely" and action must be taken to stop it.

The MP's office confirmed to the BBC he would vote against the government.

Other MPs who might rebel:

Greg Clark: The former business secretary was one of the strongest advocates of Theresa May's Brexit deal, who has said no deal would be "ruinous".

Sam Gyimah: The former universities minister said there was "no mandate" for a no-deal exit which would be "damaging and disruptive" for his constituents.

Antoinette Sandbach: The MP for Eddisbury has said it is "important to act" to stop any chance of no deal and she would put her constituents' interests ahead of her own.

Phillip Lee: The MP for Bracknell has said a no-deal exit would be a "deliberate and reckless" act by the government and should only happen if endorsed via a referendum.

Margot James: The former digital minister has been highly critical of no deal on social media and backed Mr Gauke's comments.

Jonathan Djanogly: The Huntingdon MP has said a no-deal exit has no "democratic backing".

Richard Harrington: The 61-year old has rebelled over Brexit before and recently announced he would stand down as MP for Watford at the next election.

Guto Bebb: The Aberconwy MP, who is also quitting at the next election, says a vote against no deal is "truer to Conservative tradition than anyone who traipses through the lobbies out of fear, opportunism or simply unthinking loyalty".

Caroline Nokes: The Romsey MP has said her constituents would be worse off under a no-deal Brexit and their futures mattered more than her own as a Conservative MP.

Alistair Burt: The former Middle East minister, a respected figure in the party, tweeted over the weekend that David Gauke was "not alone" in his opposition to a no-deal exit.

Ed Vaizey: The ex-culture minister has said a no-deal exit would hurt the digital economy and recently tweeted a list of existing cabinet ministers who had rebelled over Brexit.

Paul Masterton: The one potential rebel among the 13 Conservative MPs in Scotland. He says the decision is "not easy" and warned the bill might only delay not rule out no deal.

Anne Milton: She has kept a low profile since quitting as a minister in July but attended a meeting with other likely rebels in Westminster earlier on Tuesday.

MPs likely to stay loyal to the government:

Sarah Newton: The Truro and Falmouth MP says she believes the PM is sincere in his wish to get a deal and wants to give him the "best chance" to do so.

Keith Simpson: The veteran Conservative is standing down as MP for Broadland at the next election but has indicated he will support the government, for now.

Nicholas Soames: Winston Churchill's grandson has been critical of Boris Johnson, but has suggested he is prepared to give the PM one last chance to get a deal.

Steve Brine: The former health minister has said he won't "play Jeremy Corbyn's games" and is prepared to hold the PM to his claim a no-deal exit is a "million to one chance".

Huw Merriman: The Bexhill and Battle MP says he and other potential rebels are in an "invidious position" and he won't be motivated by personal considerations when voting.

David Lidington: Theresa May's former de facto deputy is a Conservative loyalist and if he joined the ranks of the rebels it would show the depth of dismay within the party.

Stephen Hammond: He has accused Tory Brexiteers of "lecturing others" about loyalty, but it's unclear whether the former health minister and Wimbledon MP can be talked round.