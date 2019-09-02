Boris Johnson has insisted he does not want a general election, as he urged MPs not to vote for "another pointless delay" to Brexit.

But the BBC understands the PM would seek to call a vote, expected to be on 14 October, if MPs block no deal.

Tory ex-ministers are joining forces with Labour to stop the UK leaving the EU on 31 October without a deal.

Speaking outside No 10, Mr Johnson said such a move would make further talks with the EU on a new deal "impossible".