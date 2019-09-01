MPs who want to stop a no-deal Brexit will seek to bring forward legislation against it this week, shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer has said.

He said the "simple plan" is "to prevent Boris Johnson from taking us out of the EU without a deal on October 31" but he did not go into detail.

Cabinet minister Michael Gove refused to guarantee that the government would abide by any no-deal legislation.

The government is "not doing anything to facilitate a no deal", he said.