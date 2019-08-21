UK Politics

HS2: Review to examine costs and benefits of rail project

  • 21 August 2019
The government is launching a review of high-speed rail link HS2 - with a “go or no-go" decision to be made by the end of the year, the transport secretary says.

The review will consider whether and how the project should proceed, taking into account benefits, affordability and deliverability.

A final report will be sent to the government in the autumn.