Ex-Tory MP Sarah Wollaston joins Lib Dems
- 14 August 2019
Former Conservative MP Sarah Wollaston has joined the Liberal Democrats, the party has announced.
Dr Wollaston was one of three Tory MPs to quit the party and join the Independent Group for Change in February, which she then left in June.
She said she was delighted to be joining a party making the case for the UK to "remain at the heart of Europe".
Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson said Dr Wollaston would bring "real expertise" to the party.