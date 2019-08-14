Image copyright PA Image caption Boris Johnson was a key figure in the 2016 Brexit referendum

A man who took Boris Johnson to court over claims he lied during the 2016 EU referendum has lost his bid to take his case to the Supreme Court.

Marcus Ball accused Mr Johnson of "abusing public trust" by claiming that the NHS could get £350m extra a week after Brexit.

The High Court threw out his case in June - but Mr Ball applied for leave to appeal to the Supreme Court.

On Wednesday, Lady Justice Rafferty also rejected that application.