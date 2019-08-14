Image copyright PA Media

An MP is taking the Labour Party to court over its decision to reinstate his suspension for his remarks about the party's handling of anti-Semitism.

Chris Williamson had claimed the party was "too apologetic" on anti-Semitism.

His original suspension was lifted in June following a formal warning, but it was reimposed two days later after a backlash from Jewish groups.

Mr Williamson said he hoped to overturn the "unconstitutional" decision to "re-suspend me from the party I love".

Mr Williamson, who has lodged legal papers with the High Court, tweeted that he had "dedicated my life to the Labour Party since I was 19-years-old, and I'm 63 next month".

A Labour spokeswoman said the Derby North MP's case had been referred to the National Constitutional Committee - the party's highest disciplinary body.

He was suspended in February after being filmed saying Labour "had given too much ground" and was being demonised over anti-Semitism complaints.

He later said he "deeply" regretted the remarks.

In July, a panel of Labour's National Executive Committee ruled that Mr Williamson should be allowed back into the party.

However, a large outcry from Labour peers and MPs saw the suspension reinstated.

A campaign group has been attempting to crowdfund £75,000 to support Mr Williamson's legal bid.