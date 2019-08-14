UK Politics

MP Chris Williamson sues Labour for suspension over anti-Semitism

  • 14 August 2019
Chris Williamson Image copyright PA Media

An MP is taking the Labour Party to court over its decision to reinstate his suspension for his remarks about the party's handling of anti-Semitism.

Chris Williamson had claimed the party was "too apologetic" on anti-Semitism.

His original suspension was lifted in June following a formal warning, but it was reimposed two days later after a backlash from Jewish groups.

Mr Williamson said he hoped to overturn the "unconstitutional" decision to "re-suspend me from the party I love".

Mr Williamson, who has lodged legal papers with the High Court, tweeted that he had "dedicated my life to the Labour Party since I was 19-years-old, and I'm 63 next month".

A Labour spokeswoman said the Derby North MP's case had been referred to the National Constitutional Committee - the party's highest disciplinary body.

He was suspended in February after being filmed saying Labour "had given too much ground" and was being demonised over anti-Semitism complaints.

He later said he "deeply" regretted the remarks.

In July, a panel of Labour's National Executive Committee ruled that Mr Williamson should be allowed back into the party.

However, a large outcry from Labour peers and MPs saw the suspension reinstated.

A campaign group has been attempting to crowdfund £75,000 to support Mr Williamson's legal bid.

More on this story