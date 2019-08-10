Image caption Richard Braine is the chairman of the party's West London branch

Richard Braine has been elected as the leader of the UK Independence Party.

In a ballot of members, Mr Braine received 53% of the vote - more than double that of his closest rival.

Mr Braine was the favoured candidate of his predecessor, Gerard Batten, who resigned over the party's performance in the European elections in May.

The chairman of UKIP's West London branch, he beat candidates Freddy Vachha on 20%, Ben Walker on 14% and ex-deputy leader Mike Hookem on 13%.

Speaking after his victory, Mr Braine said he wanted to establish UKIP as the "far-moderate voice of common sense" in Britain.

"We have got a great future and we are coming back. I am very excited and looking forward to leadership of this party, bringing the members together and delivering better results," he said.

Mr Batten, who stood down after little more than a year in charge, congratulated his successor on his "decisive win".

In a tweet, he called on Mr Braine to reform the party, increase membership and raise funds.

Mr Batten announced his support for Mr Braine after being banned from standing again by UKIP's national executive committee.

UKIP lost all its European Parliament seats in May's election.