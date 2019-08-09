Image copyright EPA

Boris Johnson has written to all civil servants urging them to make it a "top priority" to prepare for the possibility of a no-deal Brexit.

The PM said he would prefer to get a deal but the UK must leave the EU by 31 October "whatever the circumstances".

Earlier Jeremy Corbyn had urged the UK's top civil servant to intervene to prevent a no-deal Brexit happening during a general election campaign.

It comes amid speculation MPs will table a no-confidence motion in the PM.

In his letter to civil servants, Mr Johnson said he recognised a deal with the EU "may not happen" and it was necessary to prepare "urgently and rapidly" for a no-deal exit.