A Whitehall inquiry into the conduct of Conservative MP Mark Field has been closed after he was sacked in Boris Johnson's reshuffle.

Mr Field was suspended as a Foreign Office minister last month after grabbing a female Greenpeace activist.

He apologised and referred himself to the Cabinet Office.

City of London Police also said it would be taking no further action against Mr Field; while Downing Street said Mr Field had left government.

A spokeswoman said Mr Johnson viewed the issue of his behaviour "a matter for the previous PM".

Mr Field also referred himself to the Conservative Party for investigation and that inquiry is continuing.

Climate change protesters - wearing suits, red dresses and sashes with "climate emergency" written on them - entered Mansion House in the City of London on 20 June, as then Chancellor Philip Hammond was beginning a speech on the state of the economy.

As Janet Barker walked past his table, Mr Field stood up, stopped her and pushed her against a column.

The MP - who represents the Cities of London and Westminster - then put a hand on the back of her neck and led her out of the room.

Footage of the incident was widely shared on social media, with several Labour politicians calling for him to be sacked.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Mark Field said he feared the activist could have been armed

Mr Field told ITV News guests had "understandably felt threatened" and he had "instinctively reacted" when Ms Barker rushed past because he feared she might be armed.

Ms Barker told the BBC the purpose of the protest had been to speak to "men who are in power, the bankers, the investors that are continuing to invest into fossil fuels".

She said Mr Field "manhandled" her "in a way in which was very disagreeable", but she did not intend to complain to police.

In a statement, City of London Police said it had received a number of reports that an offence of assault had occurred.

"Following careful assessment and giving consideration to the events of that evening and the subsequent views of Janet Barker in relation to the action of Mark Field MP, City of London Police will be taking no further action against Mr Field."