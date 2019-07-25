Boris Johnson is expected to appoint more ministers to his new government in his first full day as the UK's prime minister.

A number of MPs, including prominent Brexiteer Steve Baker, have been seen going into 10 Downing Street.

Stephen Hammond was the first junior minister to announce he was out of a job over Twitter, saying he remained "absolutely opposed to no deal".

The reshuffle is expected to continue into Friday.

It follows a huge overhaul of the most senior cabinet positions in the hours after Mr Johnson took over at No 10 on Wednesday.

More than half of Theresa May's secretaries of state - including Mr Johnson's leadership rival Jeremy Hunt - quit or were fired and replaced.

New appointees included former leadership contender Sajid Javid as chancellor, and leading Brexiteers Dominic Raab and Priti Patel as foreign secretary and home secretary.

Thursday's appointments are for more junior positions - meaning they will not attend the weekly cabinet meetings in Downing Street - but they will still have responsibility for specific policy areas, such as rail and prisons.

Getty The cabinet in numbers 31ministers entitled to attend - up from 29 under Theresa May 48 average age - down from 51

26% female - down from 31%

12Leave supporters (in 2016) - up from six Source: PA

Mr Johnson held his first cabinet meeting on Thursday morning with his senior team, who he said had all committed to leaving the EU on or before 31 October, "no ifs, no buts".

The meeting was followed by his first statement as prime minister to the Commons, where he outlined some of his key policies.

Much of the speech focused on Brexit, and how his government would throw itself into negotiations with energy - with Michael Gove leading on no-deal planning as a "top priority".

He also said EU citizens living in the UK would have their rights protected, although Downing Street was unable to confirm if there would be any new laws to underpin the commitment.

And he underlined his pledge to remove the backstop - a mechanism to avoid physical checks on the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland in case of a no-deal Brexit - from any withdrawal agreement.

But after Mr Johnson's appearance at the dispatch box, the EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, said eliminating the backstop was "unacceptable".

The EU Commission's President, Jean-Claude Juncker, also underlined the EU's position in a call with Mr Johnson, saying the withdrawal agreement negotiated between the bloc and Mrs May was "the best and only agreement possible" for Brexit.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said the country was "deeply worried the new prime minister overestimates himself".

Replying to Mr Johnson in the Commons, he added: "People do not trust this prime minister to make the right choices for the majority of the people in this country when he's also promising tax giveaways to the richest of big business - his own party's funders [a policy Mr Johnson proposed during the leadership campaign]".