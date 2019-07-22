Lib Dems: Jo Swinson elected new leader
- 22 July 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Jo Swinson has become the first female Liberal Democrat leader, after beating Sir Ed Davey in a poll of party members.
She received more than 50% of the vote in the contest.
The 39-year old said she was "over the moon" to have been elected and was "ready for the fight of our lives".