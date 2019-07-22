UK Politics

Lib Dems: Jo Swinson elected new leader

  • 22 July 2019
Jo Swinson has become the first female Liberal Democrat leader, after beating Sir Ed Davey in a poll of party members.

She received more than 50% of the vote in the contest.

The 39-year old said she was "over the moon" to have been elected and was "ready for the fight of our lives".