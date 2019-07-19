Labour MP Emily Thornberry in hospital after bicycle accident
Labour MP Emily Thornberry is in hospital after coming off her bicycle in an accident outside Parliament.
The shadow foreign secretary was involved in a collision with a vehicle in Parliament Square, Westminster, outside the House of Commons on Friday.
The Islington South and Finsbury MP was taken to hospital in an ambulance.
A spokesperson for Ms Thornberry said she was recovering in hospital and was "hugely grateful" for the support of the paramedics and A&E staff.
"We hope she will be back on her feet, back to work, and back on her bike as soon as possible."