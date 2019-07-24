Prime Minister Boris Johnson: Who's in his cabinet?

Boris Johnson's popularity among Conservative MPs and members of the wider Tory party membership landed him the top job he has long coveted.

The former mayor of London has previously held only one cabinet position, foreign secretary, under Theresa May.

But Mr Johnson, a leading Brexiteer, was at odds with Mrs May’s Brexit vision and eventually quit the role in protest last year.

Critics of the MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip say he is divisive, and unprincipled. He was dogged by stories about his private life during the leadership race.

The Eton and Oxford-educated former political journalist says the UK will leave the EU on 31 October, "deal or no deal".