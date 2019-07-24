UK Politics

Prime Minister Boris Johnson: Who's in his cabinet?

  • 24 July 2019
Illustration of Boris Johnson

New UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been choosing the members of his top team.

Who got what job? Here's a guide to the people that make up Mr Johnson's cabinet. This guide will be updated as ministers are announced.

Boris Johnson's cabinet

Who has the top jobs under the new prime minister?

  • Boris Johnson

    Prime Minister @BorisJohnson

    Boris Johnson's popularity among Conservative MPs and members of the wider Tory party membership landed him the top job he has long coveted.

    The former mayor of London has previously held only one cabinet position, foreign secretary, under Theresa May.

    But Mr Johnson, a leading Brexiteer, was at odds with Mrs May’s Brexit vision and eventually quit the role in protest last year.

    Critics of the MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip say he is divisive, and unprincipled. He was dogged by stories about his private life during the leadership race.

    The Eton and Oxford-educated former political journalist says the UK will leave the EU on 31 October, "deal or no deal".

  • Sajid Javid

    Chancellor @sajidjavid

    Sajid Javid was home secretary under Theresa May.

    He backed Remain in the 2016 EU referendum, but with a “heavy heart and no enthusiasm”. He has never hidden his Euroscepticism.

    Born in Rochdale, Mr Javid is a second-generation migrant whose parents came from Pakistan.

    He says his bus driver father arrived with only £1 to his name.

    A former protégé of former chancellor George Osborne at the Treasury, he was a successful investment banker before he was elected as an MP for Bromsgrove in 2010.

  • Priti Patel

    Home Secretary @patel4witham

    Former international development secretary, Priti Patel, 47, is an ardent Brexiteer, who has supported Boris Johnson in the leadership contest, describing him as the only person who can save Brexit and the Tories.

    She has argued that it would be in the EU's best interests to reopen negotations, as a way of securing any of the £39bn so-called divorce bill.

    Ms Patel resigned from the cabinet In November 2017 following a row over unauthorised meetings with Israeli politicians. Her departure followed hot on the heels of Defence Secretary Michael Fallon, plunging Theresa May's cabinet into turmoil.

    She was first elected to the seat of Witham, Essex, in 2010, after working for several years in PR for the Conservative Party, as well as lobbying for tobacco and alcohol industries.

    She is married with one son.

  • Dominic Raab

    Foreign Secretary @DominicRaab

    Staunch Brexiteer Dominic Raab, who has been tipped for high office since his election as an MP for Esher and Walton in 2010, has insisted that Brexit must happen on 31 October whether there is a deal or not.

    The former lawyer was appointed as a justice minister in 2015, but was sacked by Theresa May when she became prime minister the following year.

    After David Davis’s resignation as Brexit secretary in July 2018, Mr Raab was appointed as his successor. He quit only months later in opposition to Theresa May’s Brexit deal, which he said he couldn't “in good conscience” support.

    Mr Raab started his career as an international lawyer, before joining the Foreign Office as a diplomat.

    He is married with two sons.

  • Stephen Barclay

    Brexit Secretary @SteveBarclay

    The 47-year old became the third Brexit Secretary in less than six months when he was appointed to the role last November.

    It was a big promotion for him, although the job itself had been somewhat downgraded, with Mr Barclay being responsible since then for Brexit preparations rather than negotiating with the EU.

    The MP for North East Cambridgeshire, who voted to leave the EU in the 2016 referendum, supported Boris Johnson in the Tory leadership contest.

    Mr Barclay, whose father was a trade union official and mother a civil servant, grew up in Lancashire and was a keen rugby league player in his youth. After studying at Cambridge University, he trained as a solicitor and worked in the City of London for nearly 15 years, including at Barclays Bank (no relation).

    The father-of-two stood unsuccessfully for Parliament twice before being elected in 2010, having made it onto the A-list of candidates drawn up under David Cameron.

