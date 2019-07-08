Image copyright PA Media

Trade union leaders have reached a common position on Brexit following a meeting with Jeremy Corbyn.

The bosses of 12 unions affiliated to Labour are backing a referendum on any deal brokered by the Tory government or a no-deal exit from the EU.

They are calling for voters to be given the option to remain in the EU and expect Labour to formally back remain.

If Labour wins power in a general election, they want a "confirmatory vote" on any new deal negotiated.

However, Labour's stance in a referendum campaign in these circumstances would "depend on the deal negotiated".

Mr Corbyn has faced calls to move policy in a more pro-EU direction.

Deputy Leader Tom Watson and other leading figures have called for an unambiguously pro-Remain stance amid criticism that confusion over Labour's message contributed to its poor performance in last month's European parliament elections.

Mr Corbyn said he would consult the unions before deciding on any further shift in position.

The BBC's political correspondent Iain Watson said the union movement appeared to have found some common ground.

Crucially, he said, this shift could clear the way for the Labour leadership to take a more openly pro-referendum stance ahead of the election of a new Conservative leader and prime minister later this month.

They have, he said, endorsed the Labour leader's view that there ought to be a referendum on any deal negotiated by the government.

But in a document seen by the BBC, they appear to have moved towards the position advocated by Mr Watson and others by saying that "remain" should be an option on the ballot paper, and Labour should campaign for it.

In the event of a snap election and a Labour victory, they would expect the new government to negotiate a deal to leave the EU - a position favoured by the Unite union.

However the deal should be put to a confirmatory vote - a position favoured by Unison and the GMB - and in this scenario "remain" should also be an option on the ballot paper.

Labour's priority remains to force a general election and to renegotiate the Brexit deal.

Mr Corbyn has said he would be prepared to back a referendum on any Brexit deal put to Parliament.

But he has not guaranteed either to campaign for the UK to stay in the EU or confirmed that this would even be an option on the ballot paper.