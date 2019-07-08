Image copyright PA Media

Fifty MPs have written to the education secretary, urging the government to give stronger backing to schools on teaching about same-sex relationships, Newsnight has learned.

The move follows a row at a school in Birmingham, where a parent-led protest against such teaching forced the school to close early.

Damien Hinds has previously spoken in support of the school's teachers, who want to continue the lessons, but the group of MPs wants him to go further,

They write: "We ask you to provide absolute clarity in regard to relationships education in primary schools, which must be inclusive of all protected characteristics, and treat the different types of relationships in our society equally."

The MPs say it is "unacceptable" that a school had to close early - and seek a High Court injunction and exclusion zone - "due to nationally co-ordinated protests."

'Legal requirement'

The letter welcomes Mr Hinds' former statement which encouraged schools to discuss "different" types of families, but says it "does not go far enough".

"We urge you to make it clear that schools have an obligation to teach about same-sex relationships in primary schools," the MPs say to Mr Hinds, adding that relationship education is "not a choice... It is a legal requirement."

The letter was written by Labour MPs Emma Hardy and Jack Dromey, and co-signed by MPs from across the political spectrum. Some members of the House of Lords also added their names.

Referring to the protests at Anderton Park school, the MPs blame "misinformation over the content" of the LGBT teaching, as well as "a belief that it is individual head teachers making choices to teach such content" for fuelling the disagreement.

Protests have been held outside the school by parents and others, arguing children are too young to learn about diverse families through reading storybooks. Some of the protestors say the lessons contradict their Muslim values.

The controversy has had an effect on both local and Westminster politics. The school's local MP, Labour's Roger Godsiff was given a warning by the party's chief whip on 14 June not to repeat his support for the protesters. He had said parents protesting against teachings about diverse relationships "have done nothing wrong".

Other schools have also faced anger over the lessons, which use books from the No Outsiders series to introduce children to transgender characters and same-sex relationships. Some parents have removed their children from school and head teachers have been threatened.