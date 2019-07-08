Image copyright PA Media Image caption Kate Hoey campaigned alongside Nigel Farage in the 2016 EU referendum

Labour MP Kate Hoey has announced she will not seek re-election after 30 years as the member for Vauxhall.

She caused controversy within her party during the 2016 EU referendum as a leading pro-Brexit figure, campaigning alongside Nigel Farage.

Ms Hoey said she would not run again after the 2015 election, but then stood when the 2017 snap-election was called.

However, in July 2018, she lost a no confidence vote in her local party - a staunchly Remain London constituency.

The London Borough of Lambeth, which includes Ms Hoey's constituency, voted 78.6% to Remain in the EU - the highest proportion of Remain voters aside from Gibraltar.

In a letter to constituents, she said she will carry on until the next general election "with energy, honesty and integrity", adding: "I will, of course, continue every single day to give all my help to constituents in Vauxhall and campaign for policies that make life better for residents".

The Jeremy Corbyn-supporting campaign group Momentum welcomed her decision, accusing her of being a "no deal supporting, anti gay rights, fox hunting advocate".

The group tweeted: "She couldn't be more out of step with her Vauxhall constituents, and we look forward to backing a Corbyn supporting, socialist candidate in an open selection."