Labour's Kate Hoey will not stand in next general election

  • 8 July 2019
Kate Hoey and Nigel Farage Image copyright PA Media
Image caption Kate Hoey campaigned alongside Nigel Farage in the 2016 EU referendum

Labour MP Kate Hoey has announced she will not seek re-election after 30 years as the member for Vauxhall.

She caused controversy within her party during the 2016 EU referendum as a leading pro-Brexit figure, campaigning alongside Nigel Farage.

Ms Hoey said she would not run again after the 2015 election, but then stood when the 2017 snap-election was called.

However, in July 2018, she lost a no confidence vote in her local party - a staunchly Remain London constituency.

The London Borough of Lambeth, which includes Ms Hoey's constituency, voted 78.6% to Remain in the EU - the highest proportion of Remain voters aside from Gibraltar.

In a letter to constituents, she said she will carry on until the next general election "with energy, honesty and integrity", adding: "I will, of course, continue every single day to give all my help to constituents in Vauxhall and campaign for policies that make life better for residents".

The Jeremy Corbyn-supporting campaign group Momentum welcomed her decision, accusing her of being a "no deal supporting, anti gay rights, fox hunting advocate".

The group tweeted: "She couldn't be more out of step with her Vauxhall constituents, and we look forward to backing a Corbyn supporting, socialist candidate in an open selection."