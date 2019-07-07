Stories about splits in the Labour party are "myths and rubbish", shadow chancellor John McDonnell told the BBC.

The Labour MP denied he had called for the sacking of two advisors to Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn - as reported in the Sunday Times newspaper.

Asked about Labour changing its stance on Brexit, he said the party needed to "get on with it", adding he would vote Remain in a second referendum.

He said Jeremy Corbyn wanted to "build consensus and then go for it".

Labour had previously promised a vote on Brexit in certain circumstances, specifically if it could not get its own deal with the EU passed by MPs or if there was no general election.

'Wiser'

Following the party's poor performance in the European elections last month, Mr Corbyn appeared to go further, suggesting there "had to be a public vote" on any deal agreed with Brussels.

He has recently come under pressure from his own MPs to confirm that the party would call for another referendum and would campaign to remain in the EU.

Speaking on the Andrew Marr Show, Mr McDonnell confirmed that he, personally, would campaign to Remain if there was a second referendum.

He said he wanted to "get on with it", but added that Mr Corbyn was "much wiser" and wanted to "build consensus and then go for it".

"That's what he's doing at the moment," he added.