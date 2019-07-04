Image copyright Reuters Image caption Jeremy Hunt said his team believed his chances at leadership to be a "long shot"

Tory leadership contender Jeremy Hunt has said it is "all to play for" in the race against Boris Johnson to be the UK's next prime minister.

He said his team had believed his chance to be "a very long shot" at the start, but that had changed.

The foreign secretary said he believed "so many people" had switched to support him after hearing him speak.

Tory members have begun to vote for their choice, after receiving their polling papers earlier than expected.

The winner of the contest will be announced on 23 July and will take over from Theresa May on 24 July.

Talking to BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg, Mr Hunt said: "I think at the start of the campaign the people around me thought this was a very long shot. Now it feels like much more of a contest.

"We've had some surprises. We had the surprise of Trump. We had the surprise of Brexit. I think we could have the surprise of the Conservative Party leadership election too. I think there's all to play for."

He said he believed some Tory members had switched support from frontrunner Mr Johnson.

"It's just a question of whether we've done enough in the short time we've had, but I think it's completely doable," he said.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Jeremy Hunt says Tory members want to see him - and Boris Johnson - in action

Mr Hunt also said he "would like longer" to campaign for the leadership, adding that he was "disappointed that Boris hasn't wanted to do head-to-head TV debates until after most people would have voted".

"I think members would have liked to have seen us both in action," he said. "But that's his choice."

The candidates are set to face each other in an ITV debate on 9 July and at an event hosted by the Sun newspaper and talkRADIO on 15 July.

They will also be interviewed by Andrew Neil on BBC One on 12 July.

Mr Hunt has offered MPs a free vote on lifting the ban on fox hunting in England and Wales if he becomes prime minister.

He said he was "just being honest" about how he had voted on the issue in the past, "but that's not what I'm going to change as prime minister".

He said his priorities included rural broadband and protecting farmers in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

On Brexit, Mr Hunt repeated that he would leave the EU without a deal "if there isn't a deal to be done" and that decision would be made by the end of September.