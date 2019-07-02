Image copyright PA Media

Chancellor Philip Hammond has signalled he would be prepared to vote against a no-deal Brexit in Parliament, claiming it could cost the UK up to £90bn.

Leaving the EU without a legal agreement would be the "wrong" policy and cause a huge "hit" to the public finances, he told MPs.

He said it was "highly unlikely" he would still be in his job after Theresa May stands down next month.

But he said it would be up to MPs to ensure no-deal "doesn't happen".

Shadow chancellor John McDonnell asked Mr Hammond at Treasury questions if he would join Labour in voting against no deal and opposing any attempt by a new prime minister to stop Parliament sitting in order to let a no deal Brexit go ahead.

Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt, the two men vying to succeed Mrs May, have both said they would be willing to take the UK out of the EU without a deal on 31 October.

Mr Johnson has refused to rule out shutting down - or proroguing - Parliament to push it through.

Disruption

In reply to Mr McDonnell, the chancellor said: "I do agree with him, it would be wrong for a British government to pursue no deal as a policy and I believe it will be for the House of Commons, of which I will continue proudly to be a member, to ensure that doesn't happen."

In the event of no deal, the UK would immediately leave the EU with no agreement about the "divorce" process and leave both the single market and customs union - arrangements designed to help trade between members by eliminating checks and tariffs (taxes on imports).

There are fears of widespread disruption to businesses in that scenario, along with problems at the UK's border.

The chancellor has been a long-term critic of a no-deal exit, making him something of a bogeyman among Brexiteers within his own party.

In recent days, Mr Hammond has questioned both leadership candidates' promises of greater spending and tax cuts if they make it to Downing Street.

He has insisted there is "no pot of money" sitting in the Treasury for extra spending or tax cuts and, in the event of a no-deal exit, all the £26bn "headroom" in the public finances would be absorbed by dealing with the economic upheaval.

"I have no doubt whatsoever that in a no deal exit we will need all of that money, and more, to respond to the immediate impacts of the disruption of a no deal exit," he told MPs.

"And that will mean there is no money available for either tax cuts or spending increases."

"But let me go further - the government's analysis suggests that in a disruptive no-deal exit there will be a hit to the Exchequer of about £90bn. That will also have to be factored in to future spending and tax decisions."

The Treasury has previously said a no-deal exit could lead to a £80bn spike in borrowing.

Speaking after Treasury questions, Mr McDonnell told reporters he felt the chancellor had been "ferocious" in his criticism of no deal and would be "influential" on the matter from the backbenches - if indeed that was where he found himself under a new Tory leader.