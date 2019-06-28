Image copyright Getty Images

The row over Chris Williamson's readmission into the Labour Party is putting increasing pressure on Jeremy Corbyn.

The MP was suspended after saying Labour had "given too much ground" in the face of criticism over anti-Semitism in the party, but was allowed to return this week.

Now many Labour parliamentarians are calling the leadership's handling of this into question.

They want Jeremy Corbyn to step in and take the whip away from Mr Williamson - meaning he would no longer be a Labour MP and probably couldn't stand again for the party in the event of a snap general election.

And the prospect of that election is fuelling - at the very least - further scepticism towards the leadership among Labour MPs.

The parliamentary selection process has just been opened up and some critics of Mr Corbyn are concerned about possible deselection.

One of the 144 signatories of a letter criticising the Williamson decision - co-ordinated by deputy leader Tom Watson - told me he felt the leadership was trying to use the threat of deselection to keep people in line, but it seemed to have had the opposite effect.

So while the outrage over anti-Semitism is real, the motivation to speak out on the party leadership's response has been even greater.

What is also significant is that it isn't just the usual Corbyn critics that have weighed in. There has also been pressure from some on the left of the party including people who were once seen as allies of Mr Williamson and indeed Mr Corbyn.

For example, Jon Lansman, chairman of the Labour grassroots group Momentum, has said Mr Williamson "has to go".

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Keith Vaz has suggested re-running the process

Interestingly, sources close to the Labour leadership say that relations with Mr Williamson broke down some time ago and they genuinely believed that the panel who made the decision to readmit him would in fact have been tougher.

It was Keith Vaz - a former minister who is not seen as politically close to Mr Williamson - who had the pivotal vote.

He is now calling the process into question and suggesting the whole thing could be re-run - an action replay that could give a different result and defuse a potentially explosive internal row.

Mr Vaz was brought into the process at the last minute and the theory being advanced by some in leadership circles is that he initially and mistakenly did what he thought Mr Corbyn wanted, the better to avoid a deselection threat.

When he saw the strength of the backlash, he suggested effectively re-running the process.

But Mr Corbyn is in a difficult position - one his internal opponents relish.

Earlier this year his office was criticised for intervening in disciplinary cases. His spokespeople said this had been a temporary measure and had stopped.

So Mr Corbyn says he can't get involved now in this case, but his critics say this displays a lack of leadership at a time when he is also being portrayed as dithering on Brexit.

The party's processes has given the leader's opponents a stick with which to beat him, as the whole Williamson affair turns in to something of a sticky mess.