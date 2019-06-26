In the Conservative Party digital hustings, broadcast on the party's Facebook page and on Twitter on Wednesday evening, Mr Johnson said he was "open to talent, open to immigration" but he said it "should be controlled".
"I do believe therefore that it is right to go for an Australian-style points-based system so that the needs of the UK economy can be properly met," he said.
"Yes, I do want talented people to be able to come here and yes I do want the agricultural sector to be able to satisfy their requirements as well, it's incredibly important, but it's got to be done on the basis of a system of democratic control."
Under Mr Hunt's new proposal, anyone who creates a new business which employs more than 10 people for five years would have their university tuition fee debts written off.
Mr Hunt, who has stressed his background as an entrepreneur, said he wanted to give young people the confidence to go into business for themselves.
"If we are to turbo-charge our economy and take advantage of Brexit, we need to back the young entrepreneurs who take risks and create jobs," he said.
"I started my own business, I still use the lessons that experience taught me - focus, drive and the art of negotiation - every single day.
"I want more young people to have the confidence to take the decision to start their own business, so we create wealth and start thriving as a country again."
Meanwhile, Mr Hunt spoke for the first time about the death of his sister in a "terrible accident" when he was only two years old.
"I was too young to ever remember it but I do know it affected my parents," he told ITV's Peston.
"I wouldn't claim this is something that had a big emotional affect on me personally."
BREXIT
Jeremy Hunt
Foreign Secretary
- Would leave the EU with no deal, but it's not his preferred option.
- Wants changes to the Irish backstop and proposes sending a new negotiating team to Brussels.
- Wants to make changes to the withdrawal agreement and thinks it's possible to get them done by 31 October, but has not ruled out an extension.
Boris Johnson
Backbencher
- Wants to leave on 31 October, the deadline for Brexit set by the EU, with or without a deal.
- Says he wants to leave on the basis of a new withdrawal agreement negotiated with the EU, with the backstop removed and replaced with "alternative arrangements".
- If this is not possible, he says he would ask the EU to agree to a "standstill period" during which the UK could negotiate a free trade deal with the bloc.
- Failing this, he says the UK must be prepared to leave on World Trade Organization (WTO) terms if required, and the country would "get ready for that outcome".
- Says he would demonstrate "creative ambiguity" over when the UK will pay the £39bn "divorce" payment it is due to give the EU as part of the negotiated deal. He has also said the money should be retained until there is "greater clarity about the way forward".
TAX AND SPENDING
Jeremy Hunt
Foreign Secretary
- As an entrepreneur, he wants to turn Britain into "the next Silicon Valley... a hub of innovation".
- Pledges to slash business taxes to the lowest in Europe to attract firms to Britain after Brexit and reduce corporation tax to 12.5%.
- Wants to boost defence spending by £15bn over the next five years.
Boris Johnson
Backbencher
- Pledges to cut income tax for people earning more than £50,000 by raising the 40% tax threshold to £80,000.
- Plans to pay for the reported £9.6bn annual cost of the cut in part from a pot set aside by the Treasury for a possible no-deal Brexit, and in part by increasing employee National Insurance payments.
- However he says his tax proposals will begin by "lifting thresholds for those on lowest pay".
- Pledges to "find the money" to recruit an extra 20,000 police officers over an as-yet unspecified period.
- Promises to speed up the delivery of "full fibre" internet connection, with the super-fast service available to all by 2025, eight years earlier than currently planned.
HEALTH AND EDUCATION
Jeremy Hunt
Foreign Secretary
- Says there should be an automatic system for people to save for their social care costs in old age "in the same way they save for their pension".
- He says people should be able to opt out of the scheme, and the government would cap costs for those who "save responsibly" during their lives.
- Mental health support in every school and a crackdown on social media companies that fail to regulate their content.
- A cut in interest rate paid on tuition fees.
- Long-term plan to provide more funding for the teaching profession in return for a guarantee that no one leaves the education system without a "rigorous qualification" sufficient to work up to at least the average salary.
- Wants to transform the education system to abolish illiteracy.
Boris Johnson
Backbencher
- Promises to raise spending on secondary school pupils to £5,000 each.
- Called the funding gap between some schools in cities compared with those in rural areas a "disturbing reality".
- Has previously said money spent on the EU could be put into the NHS.
- Says more should be spent on social care, according to a cross-party "national consensus".
CAREER
Jeremy Hunt
Foreign Secretary
- The foreign secretary campaigned to remain in the EU during the 2016 referendum, but has since been reborn as a Brexiteer.
- He even suggested, to widespread criticism, that the EU was like the Soviet Union. However, he has said his party would be committing "political suicide" if it tried to push through a no-deal Brexit.
- Mr Hunt, who attended Charterhouse school and Oxford University, has been an MP for South West Surrey since 2005. He was made culture secretary under the coalition government in 2010 and oversaw the 2012 London Olympics before becoming health secretary.
- In 2018, he became the longest-serving health secretary, and arguably one of the most controversial, since the NHS was created, completing six years in the role. During his tenure, he clashed with unions over contracts for junior doctors, who took part in a series of walkouts in 2015.
Boris Johnson
Backbencher
- The 55-year-old Eton and Oxford-educated former political journalist has coveted the top job for many years, but was beaten to No 10 by his contemporary David Cameron.
- After eight years as mayor of London, he returned to Parliament as MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip in 2015.
- A leading Brexiteer, Mr Johnson had been at odds with Theresa May's Brexit vision for some time before he eventually quit as foreign secretary in protest last year.
- Polls suggest he is a popular figure with members of the wider Conservative party.
Each candidate is vying for the votes of the 160,000 or so Conservative Party members who will vote for the next party leader and therefore prime minister.
The rivals used the digital hustings to set out some of their plans:
On Brexit
Mr Hunt said if the UK gets to October without the prospect of deal, "we will leave without a deal".
Mr Johnson also repeated his pledge to get the UK out of the EU on 31 October, but he thinks the chances of a no-deal Brexit happening are a "million to one".
On an election
Mr Hunt said it was essential the Conservatives had delivered Brexit before a general election, otherwise the party "will be thrashed".
Asked about proroguing Parliament, Mr Johnson said: "It would be absolutely crazy for any of us to think of going to the country and calling a general election before we get Brexit done."
When pushed, he added: "I'm not attracted to archaic devices like proroguing."
On trade rules
Mr Hunt dismissed rival Mr Johnson's claims that a mechanism known as Gatt 24 could be used to prevent tariffs if there was a no-deal Brexit.
He said: "I think we've got to knock this Gatt 24 thing on the head. You can only get an agreement not to introduce tariffs if both sides agree to that."