A law protecting allergy sufferers will be introduced following the death of Natasha Ednan-Laperouse.

The teenager died after an allergic reaction to a Pret A Manger baguette.

Under 'Natasha's law', food businesses will have to include full ingredients labelling on pre-packaged food.

Natasha's parents said "helping save other allergy sufferers and their families from the enduring agony that we will always bear is a fitting legacy for her life."

Environment Secretary Michael Gove said the couple were an "inspiration".

"These changes will make food labels clear and consistent and give the country's two million food allergy sufferers confidence in making safe food choices," he said.

The 15-year-old suffered a severe allergic reaction after eating sesame in an artichoke, olive and tapenade baguette brought in Heathrow Airport.

She died of anaphylaxis after collapsing on board a flight to Nice on 17 July 2016.

The coroner looking into her death said Natasha had been "reassured" by the lack of specific allergen information on the packaging.

Pret a Manger said it was "deeply sorry for Natasha's death" and said it would be listing all ingredients on its freshly made food.

Food allergies in numbers 4,500 UK hospital admissions a year from food allergy 10 food allergy deaths per year 1 in 4 people surveyed said they or a relative had a reaction eating out

8% of children affected by food allergies or intolerances

2% of adults

Tanya and Nadim Ednan-Laperouse have campaigned for a change to the current rules which states that food pre-prepared on the premises in which it is sold does not need to display information about allergy sufferers.

They said they were "delighted" by the announcement and thanked Mr Gove and Health Secretary Matt Hancock for "their unflinching support".

The law, which will apply to England and Northern Ireland, is set to come into force by summer 2021.

Businesses will be given a two-year implementation period to adapt to the changes.

The announcement was welcomed by Food Standards Agency Heather Hancock who said the change will mean "better protection" for allergic consumers.

Carla Jones, chief executive from Allergy UK, said the charity was "delighted".

How are sandwiches labelled?

Supermarket sandwich: Already has to list full ingredients including allergens

Over-the-counter sandwich: If it's made to order in front of you, it doesn't currently need a label.

Pre-prepared sandwich: If it is made on the premises, it doesn't currently need a label, just a sign nearby prompting customers to ask about allergens.