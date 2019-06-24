Former deputy PM John Prescott suffers stroke

Image copyright Getty Images

Former deputy prime minister John Prescott has been admitted to hospital after suffering a stroke, his family has said.

A statement on the Labour veteran's Twitter account said he was taken to Hull Royal Infirmary on Friday.

The family said they wanted to praise the "swift actions" of the ambulance staff and the doctors and nurses at the hospital's A&E stroke unit.

"They have been remarkable and we cannot thank them enough," they said.

"He is receiving excellent care from the NHS."

Lord Prescott, 81, entered Parliament in 1970 as Labour MP for Hull East.

He served as deputy to Labour prime minister Tony Blair for 10 years between 1997 and 2007.

He received a peerage in 2010.