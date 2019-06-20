Tory leadership contest down to final two

Jeremy Hunt will face Boris Johnson in the race to be the next PM after Michael Gove was eliminated in the latest Tory leadership ballot.

Mr Gove was supported by 75 MPs - just two votes short of Mr Hunt's 77.

Mr Johnson, considered the favourite in the race, was backed by 160 Conservative MPs.

He and Mr Hunt will now compete in a run-off of the party's 160,000 or so members, and the winner will be announced in the week of 22 July.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.