Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Boris Johnson, Jeremy Hunt and Michael Gove are voted through to the final round of the Tory leadership race

Sajid Javid has been knocked out of the Tory leadership race, leaving three contenders vying for the job and to be the next PM.

The home secretary received 34 votes coming behind Jeremy Hunt with 59 votes.

Michael Gove received 61 votes and frontrunner Boris Johnson got 157.

A fifth round of voting will take place between 15:30 BST and 17:30 to select the final two candidates.

That result is due at about 18:15.

The remaining two MPs will go forward into a run-off of the party's 160,000 or so members, and the winner will be announced in the week of 22 July.

Of the 313 Conservative MPs who voted, there were two spoilt ballots.

The BBC's political editor Laura Kuenssberg said: "The question is now, where do Mr Javid's votes go?

"His supporters have been an interesting mixed bag so it is not easy to read where they go."

Ex-Brexit Secretary Boris Johnson said he was "incredibly grateful" for the support from MPs, but added "we have much more work to do".

Environment Secretary Michael Gove jumped into second place, overtaking Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt, who had been second in each of the three previous rounds of voting.

Mr Gove said he was "absolutely delighted" adding: "If I make the final two I look forward to having a civilised debate of ideas about the future of our country."

Jeremy Hunt's supporter Penny Mordaunt told the BBC: "The party needs to put the best candidate forward to get Brexit done.

"I think we stand a better chance with Jeremy Hunt."