Rory Stewart out of Tory leadership race
- 19 June 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Four men are left in the race to be next prime minister after Rory Stewart was knocked out of the Tory leadership contest.
The international development secretary was eliminated after coming last with 27 votes, 10 fewer than in the second ballot.
Boris Johnson topped the vote again with 143 votes, 17 more than last time.
Jeremy Hunt came second once more, with 54 votes, narrowly ahead of Michael Gove with 51 votes.
Sajid Javid also made it into the next round with 38 votes.