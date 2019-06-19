Rory Stewart out of Tory leadership race

Four men are left in the race to be next prime minister after Rory Stewart was knocked out of the Tory leadership contest.

The international development secretary was eliminated after coming last with 27 votes, 10 fewer than in the second ballot.

Boris Johnson topped the vote again with 143 votes, 17 more than last time.

Jeremy Hunt came second once more, with 54 votes, narrowly ahead of Michael Gove with 51 votes.

Sajid Javid also made it into the next round with 38 votes.