Labour MPs in Leave-supporting constituencies have written to Jeremy Corbyn to urge him not to go "full Remain" as the party considers its position on another Brexit referendum.

The shadow cabinet is currently discussing whether to soften Labour's stance on a further public vote.

Labour has promised one if it cannot get its own deal with the EU passed by MPs or if there is no general election.

Deputy leader Tom Watson says such an "ambiguous" stance is harming Labour.