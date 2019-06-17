Image copyright PA

Labour's deputy leader Tom Watson is to urge his party to "strongly" make the case for the UK staying in the EU.

In a speech later, he will reiterate his push for another referendum to break the Brexit deadlock - saying Labour's "hearts are Remain".

Leader Jeremy Corbyn has so far resisted calls to fully back another public vote, saying the party would support it in certain circumstances.

That position was blamed for Labour's performance at the European elections.

The party came third behind the Brexit Party and the Liberal Democrats, with its share of the vote falling to 14%, and several senior figures criticised a lack of clarity on Brexit.

Shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry said those results boosted the case for another referendum - an outcome that Mr Corbyn has said is "some way off".

Labour MPs remain split, with those representing Leave areas warning against backing a public vote.

'Brexit not our future'

In a speech to the Centre for European Reform, Mr Watson - who has repeatedly put pressure on Mr Corbyn to back a further referendum - will say there is still time to reverse the Brexit vote.

"Pro-European is who we are and who we have always been. Our members are Remain. Our values are Remain. Our hearts are Remain," he will say.

"The only way to break the political deadlock is to bring the public back into this decision and we must argue strongly to remain.

"Our future doesn't need to be Brexit. We can change our future. We can put Britain back at the heart of Europe again.

"We can be proud of leading the fight for a fairer and stronger future, together. But we can only achieve this future if Labour fights for it and champions it. It's time we do that."

BBC political correspondent Nick Eardley says that message will be "music to the ears" of those Labour MPs desperate for the party to end its ambiguity over Europe.

"But the big test will be persuading Jeremy Corbyn - and so far the Labour leader has been reluctant to fully embrace the case for stopping Brexit," he added.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Jeremy Corbyn spells out his party's "very clear policy"

Labour chairman Ian Lavery - who is against another referendum - has previously called on pro-Remain members of his party to stop "sneering at ordinary people" who support Brexit.

However, Mr Watson will say that all strands of of opinion within the party were entitled to be heard.

He will also argue that the "core" EU values of internationalism, solidarity and freedom were also the values of Labour.

"Some people have begun to equate support for Europe with class identity - I don't think that's right or helpful," he will say.

"The majority of Labour people are supportive of Europe and that support is not dictated by social class."