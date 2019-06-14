UK Politics

Tory leadership: Matt Hancock 'mulling over' pulling out

  • 14 June 2019
Tory leadership candidate Matt Hancock is understood to be considering pulling out of the race, as the remaining candidates consider how best to challenge frontrunner Boris Johnson.

BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg said the health secretary could make a decision within hours, after getting 20 votes in the first ballot of Tory MPs.

That left him in sixth place in the race, well behind Mr Johnson on 114.

The top two left after further ballots will be voted on by party members.

Mr Johnson received than double the number of votes of his nearest rival - Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt - putting him well on course to secure one of those two spots.

Three contenders - Mark Harper, Andrea Leadsom and Esther McVey - were knocked out of the contest on Thursday.

But it is not yet clear which candidate their supporters will now give their votes to instead.

The former London mayor and foreign secretary said he was "delighted" to win the opening battle but warned that his campaign still had "a long way to go".

The seven remaining candidates progress to the next round of voting next Tuesday, unless any of them choose to withdraw between now and then.

Laura Kuenssberg said discussions were now "live between other camps in the race" over what to do next and whether there should be an effort to come together behind one candidate who could beat Mr Johnson.

Speaking after the results were announced, Mr Hunt said: "Boris did well today but what the result shows is, when it comes to the members' stage, I'm the man to take him on."

Further ballots are scheduled to take place on 18, 19 and 20 June to whittle down the contenders until only two are left.

The final pair will then be put to a vote of members of the wider Conservative Party from 22 June, with the winner expected to be announced about four weeks later.

Meanwhile all of Mr Johnson's remaining rivals have signed a joint letter committing to taking part in televised leadership debates on Sunday, in an apparent bid to put pressure on Mr Johnson, who has not committed to do so.

Sources close to Mr Johnson say they are still in discussions with broadcasters

Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd, who is backing Mr Hunt, urged them to appear, saying the Conservative Party "needs to remember that we're not just choosing a leader, we're choosing a prime minister and the public need to see them".

And former Brexit secretary David Davis, who is backing Mr Raab, said it was "very important" for the public to hear from the contenders.

Mr Johnson has previously been criticised by some of his rivals for not taking part in media interviews during the campaign.

The leadership race has so far been dominated by Brexit and arguments over whether a deal can be renegotiated with the EU by 31 October, and whether talking up a no-deal Brexit is a plausible promise.

The UK's next prime minister

BREXIT

Michael Gove
Environment Secretary

- Has said he would consider a further delay to Brexit to achieve a better deal. - Plans to negotiate a "fullstop" to the Irish border backstop plan. He wants a free trade agreement, similar to the deal between Canada and the EU. - Would support a no-deal Brexit if he couldn't get a better deal from Brussels.

Matt Hancock
Health Secretary

- Says leaving with no deal is not an option, so it's between leaving with a deal and not leaving at all. - Five-point Brexit delivery plan would include setting up an Irish Border Council with £1bn invested to develop a new system and time-limited backstop in Ireland. - Proposes negotiating a comprehensive free trade agreement, which would involve leaving the single market and customs union.

Jeremy Hunt
Foreign Secretary

- Would leave the EU with no deal, but it's not his preferred option. - Wants changes to the Irish backstop and proposes sending a new negotiating team to Brussels. - Wants to make changes to the Withdrawal Agreement and thinks it's possible to get them done by 31 October, but has not ruled out an extension.

Sajid Javid
Home Secretary

- Would focus on making changes to the backstop. Would commission UK border force to work on solving the Northern Ireland border problem, paid for by the UK. - Says he cannot envisage circumstances in which he would want to have another extension to the UK's exit date and the country must be prepared for a no-deal Brexit.

Boris Johnson
Backbencher

- Wants to leave on 31 October, the deadline for Brexit set by the EU, with or without a deal. He admits a no-deal exit will cause "some disruption" but says the "way to get a good deal is to prepare for no deal". - Wants to remove the backstop from any deal and replace it with "alternative arrangements". - Says he would withhold the £39bn "divorce" payment the UK is due to give the EU as part of the negotiated deal. He says the money will be retained until there is "greater clarity about the way forward".

Dominic Raab
Backbencher

- Wants to re-open the withdrawal agreement for renegotiation in order to "overhaul the backstop". - Says a new deal would include "the vast majority" of the deal Theresa May negotiated, but would replace the Irish backstop with "alternative arrangements" involving "advanced customs and trade measures" and checks away from the border. - Willing to leave on WTO rules, claiming it is "far better than leaving with a fatally flawed deal", and will not rule out proroguing Parliament (essentially shutting it down) ahead of the 31 October deadline to prevent it blocking a no-deal Brexit

Rory Stewart
International Development Secretary

- Believes a no-deal Brexit would be "catastrophic" for the UK and is "undeliverable" and "unnecessary". - He said it was unrealistic to believe the UK could get a new Brexit deal agreed by the EU and Parliament by the 31 October deadline.

TAX AND SPENDING

Michael Gove
Environment Secretary

- Says he wants to replace VAT after Brexit with a lower, simpler sales tax. - Wants to create the "most pro-business" tax regime in the world and put business at the heart of the revival of Britain. - Says he would not use the tax and benefits system to give the already wealthy another tax cut. - Says he would scrap the High Speed rail 2 project.

Matt Hancock
Health Secretary

- £5bn economic stimulus into the economy paid for by reducing rate of debt repayments. - Plans to introduce an Amazon Tax for social media platforms and other tech giants. - Proposes increasing the National Living Wage to £10.21 by 2022.

Jeremy Hunt
Foreign Secretary

- As an entrepreneur, he wants to turn Britain into the next Silicon Valley, a "hub of innovation". - Pledged to slash business taxes to the lowest in Europe to attract firms to Britain after Brexit and reduce corporation tax.

Sajid Javid
Home Secretary

- Has promised to break from the austerity of the past nine years by slowing the pace of debt reduction. - Says this would free up about £25bn a year for spending priorities, including education. - Other money would be spent on local government and efforts to tackle crime, including an increase in the number of police officers by 20,000.

Boris Johnson
Backbencher

- Pledges to cut income tax for people earning more than £50,000 by raising the 40% tax threshold to £80,000. - Says it will benefit three million people and would cost £9.6bn a year. - Plans to pay for the cut partly from a pot set aside by the Treasury for a possible no-deal Brexit, and partly by increasing employee National Insurance payments.

Dominic Raab
Backbencher

- Wants to cut the basic rate of income tax from 20% to 15%. He suggests the basic rate falling by a penny a year. - Would equal a tax cut for the majority of UK workers. HMRC says there are currently 26.3m basic rate tax payers, but IFS says it costs about £5bn for every 1p cut in the rate of income tax. - Wants to raise the point that people start to pay national insurance to be the same as income tax, £12,501 a year. - This is expected to cost £10bn a year.

Rory Stewart
International Development Secretary

- Criticises other candidates for offering "cheap electoral bribes" to win support. - Says rather than being "straight" with people, his opponents have pledged "eye-watering" tax cuts worth £84bn.

HEALTH AND EDUCATION

Michael Gove
Environment Secretary

- Says he wants to ensure the NHS is "fully-funded, properly funded" and that funding is protected under law. - Says he will spend £1bn extra on schools if he becomes prime minister.

Matt Hancock
Health Secretary

- Says supporting mental health would be front and centre of his government's policies, from supporting veterans in the MoD to promoting physical activity in DCMS. - Freedom of movement for qualified doctors and nurses from around the world. - £3bn over five years for primary and secondary school pupils, an extra £400 for every child, and address the funding formula.

Jeremy Hunt
Foreign Secretary

- Mental health support in every school and a crackdown on social media companies that fail to regulate their content. - A cut in interest rate paid on tuition fees. - Long term plan to provide more funding for the teaching profession in return for a guarantee that no one leaves the education system without a "rigorous qualification" sufficient to work up to at least the average salary.

Sajid Javid
Home Secretary

- Has suggested slowing down the rate of debt reduction, to release money for education. - Wants to see a "multi-year, multi-billion-pound boost" to spending on schools to "change the life chances of so many young people".

Boris Johnson
Backbencher

- Promises to raise spending on secondary school pupils to £5,000 each. - Called the funding gap between some schools in cities compared to those in rural areas a “disturbing reality”. - Has previously said money spent on the EU could be put into the NHS.

Dominic Raab
Backbencher

- Wants review of spending in Whitehall, with a “special commission” to look at public sector procurement, especially in the NHS. - Says he would “recycle roughly half” of the savings made by the spending review into frontline services, such as teachers and nurses.

Rory Stewart
International Development Secretary

- Pledges to invest more into education, especially for those in “mid-life”. - Vows to put a long-term plan in place to tackle the issue of social care in the UK. - Says people should not have to pay hospital car parking charges to visit a sick relative or wait four weeks for a GP appointment.

On Tuesday 18 June BBC One will host a live election debate between the Conservative MPs still in the race.

Tory leadership rivals face first party vote

