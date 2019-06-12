MPs reject Labour plan for no-deal vote

MPs have rejected an effort by Labour and Tory rebels to take control of Parliament's timetable, blocking the latest attempt to stop no-deal Brexit.

The Commons opposed the move by 309 votes to 298.

If passed, it would have given opponents of a no-deal Brexit the chance to table legislation to thwart the UK leaving without any agreement on the 31 October deadline.

The result of the vote was greeted with cheers from the Tory benches.

But Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn responded by shouting "you won't be cheering in September".

No 10 said giving MPs a "blank cheque" to dictate Brexit policy would have set a troubling precedent.

The UK was originally supposed to leave the EU on 29 March.

But the EU decided on a seven-month extension after MPs rejected the terms of withdrawal on three occasions - prompting Theresa May's resignation.

Opponents of a no-deal exit are concerned that Theresa May's successor as prime minister could seek to take the UK out of the EU without parliamentary approval.

Tory leadership frontrunner Boris Johnson and several of his rivals have said the UK must leave the EU by the revised date, whether a deal is passed or not.