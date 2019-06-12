Image copyright PA Image caption The Brexit Party has said all its donations for the European elections were above board

The Brexit Party's structures leave it open "to a high risk of receiving and accepting impermissible donations", the elections watchdog has warned.

The Electoral Commission, which visited the party's headquarters last month, said it had made a series of recommendations to help it meet its "legal responsibilities".

If it did not comply, the regulator said it could take enforcement action.

Party leader Nigel Farage has insisted all its donations are above board.