Brexit Party 'at high risk' of accepting illegal donations
- 12 June 2019
The Brexit Party's structures leave it open "to a high risk of receiving and accepting impermissible donations", the elections watchdog has warned.
The Electoral Commission, which visited the party's headquarters last month, said it had made a series of recommendations to help it meet its "legal responsibilities".
If it did not comply, the regulator said it could take enforcement action.
Party leader Nigel Farage has insisted all its donations are above board.