Michael Gove says he made a "profound mistake" by using cocaine 20 years ago - but has denied accusations he was a hypocrite.

The Tory leadership hopeful previously admitted taking the class A drug several times when he was a journalist.

Speaking on BBC One's Andrew Marr Show, he said: "I do have a profound sense of regret about it all and I am very, very aware of the damage that drugs do."

Mr Gove acknowledged he was "fortunate" not to have gone to prison.

"I deeply regret the mistake that I made," the environment secretary added, denying he had ever had a drug "habit".

A Times article Mr Gove wrote in 1999 - around the time he admits having taken the drug - has been republished.

In it he criticised "middle class professionals" who took drugs - leading to headlines calling him a "hypocrite".

But speaking on Marr on Sunday morning, Mr Gove denied that amounted to hypocrisy.

'Never failed to tell truth'

When asked if he had declared his drug before becoming a minister, Mr Gove replied: "No one asked. The question was never raised."

When asked if he had declared his drug use on his Esta form for entry into the US, under the visa waiver scheme, he replied: "I don't believe that I have ever, on any occasion, failed to tell the truth about this when asked directly."

He added: "I think it is the case that if I were elected as the prime minister of this country then of course it would be the case that I would be able to go to the United States."