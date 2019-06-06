Voters head to the polls in Peterborough by-election
Voters are heading to the polls in Peterborough to vote in a by-election for a new MP.
A total of 15 candidates are running in the contest to replace former MP Fiona Onysanya - who was removed in May following a recall petition.
The polls in the Cambridgeshire city opened at 07:00 BST and will close at 22:00.
Results are expected in the early hours of Friday and coverage can be watched on BBC One's This Week from 23:35.
The seat was won by Labour in 2017, but the party only beat the Conservatives - who had held it since 2005 - by 607 votes.
The confirmed candidates are:
- Brexit Party - Mike Greene
- Christian People's Alliance - Tom Rogers
- Common Good: Remain in the EU - Dick Rodgers
- Conservatives - Paul Bristow
- English Democrats - Stephen Goldspink
- Green Party - Joseph Wells
- Independent - Andrew John Moore
- Independent - Bobby Smith
- Labour - Lisa Forbes
- Liberal Democrats - Beki Sellick
- Official Monster Raving Loony Party - Alan "Howling Laud" Hope
- Renew - Peter Ward
- SDP Fighting for Brexit - Patrick O'Flynn
- UK European Union Party - Pierre Kirk
- UKIP - John Whitby