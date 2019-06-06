UK Politics

Voters head to the polls in Peterborough by-election

  • 6 June 2019
Party rosettes Image copyright Getty Images

Voters are heading to the polls in Peterborough to vote in a by-election for a new MP.

A total of 15 candidates are running in the contest to replace former MP Fiona Onysanya - who was removed in May following a recall petition.

The polls in the Cambridgeshire city opened at 07:00 BST and will close at 22:00.

Results are expected in the early hours of Friday and coverage can be watched on BBC One's This Week from 23:35.

The seat was won by Labour in 2017, but the party only beat the Conservatives - who had held it since 2005 - by 607 votes.

The confirmed candidates are:

  • Brexit Party - Mike Greene
  • Christian People's Alliance - Tom Rogers
  • Common Good: Remain in the EU - Dick Rodgers
  • Conservatives - Paul Bristow
  • English Democrats - Stephen Goldspink
  • Green Party - Joseph Wells
  • Independent - Andrew John Moore
  • Independent - Bobby Smith
  • Labour - Lisa Forbes
  • Liberal Democrats - Beki Sellick
  • Official Monster Raving Loony Party - Alan "Howling Laud" Hope
  • Renew - Peter Ward
  • SDP Fighting for Brexit - Patrick O'Flynn
  • UK European Union Party - Pierre Kirk
  • UKIP - John Whitby

Related Topics