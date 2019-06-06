UK Politics

Our Next UK Prime Minister: Ask them your question

  • 6 June 2019
Larry the Downing Street cat outside Number 10

The Conservative party's search for its next leader will soon see a new prime minister in Number 10.

On Tuesday 18 June BBC One will be hosting a live election debate between the Conservative MPs who are still in the race.

During the programme people across the country will have a chance to ask the candidates their questions, live on air.

If you're interested in appearing on the programme to ask a question, you can email haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk. Along with your question, you must include your name, address and a contact number.

Questions should be open to all the candidates, not specific to one of them. Please read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

You can also send us your questions via the form below, in 50 words or less.

